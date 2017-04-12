Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 12 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. 4. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,785-1,109 0,760-1,100 0,780-0,917 0,756-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,025 1,025 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,710 1,710 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 623 627 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 653 657 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,990 1,005 1,560-1,565 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,000 1,015 1,580-1,585 1,590-1,595 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,810 1,810 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,920-0,925 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,680-1,685 1,690-1,695 Castor oil BSS 1,700-1,705 1,710-1,715 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 20,900-21,000 20,900-21,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.