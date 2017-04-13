Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 13 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,14,000-1,15,000 versus 1,24,000-1,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,760-1,157 08,000 0,780-1,109 Gondal 16,000 736-1,116 12,500 771-1,090 Jasdan 0,500 720-1,070 0,400 743-1,081 Jamnagar 04,000 750-1,131 03,000 765-1,123 Junagadh 04,000 725-1,075 04,000 732-1,077 Keshod 02,000 700-1,069 02,000 710-1,050 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,770-1,157 0,785-1,109 0,760-0,900 0,780-0,917 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,850 1,150-1,406 1,150-1,425 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,100-1,775 1,350-1,824 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,100 0,810-0,888 0,830-0,897 Rapeseeds 050 625-675 600-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,025 1,025 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,710 1,710 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 621 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 651 653 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,980 0,990 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 0,990 1,000 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,810 1,810 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Palm oil 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,080-1,085 1,130-1,135 Castor oil commercial 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665 Castor oil BSS 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed