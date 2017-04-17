Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 17 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 4. Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. 5. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,762-1,145 0,770-1,157 0,759-0,897 0,760-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,000 1,025 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,690 1,710 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 603 621 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 633 651 1,020-1,025 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,955 0,980 1,530-1,535 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 0,965 0,990 1,550-1,555 1,580-1,585 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,550-1,555 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,570-1,575 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,590-1,595 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,790 1,810 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,650-1,655 1,680-1,685 Castor oil BSS 1,670-1,675 1,700-1,705 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,200-21,300 21,200-21,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.