Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 18 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,04,000-1,05,000 versus 1,09,000-1,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,500 0,765-1,125 06,500 0,759-1,145 Gondal 14,500 712-1,095 15,000 705-1,111 Jasdan 0,400 706-1,065 0,400 700-1,075 Jamnagar 03,500 715-1,137 03,000 719-1,120 Junagadh 04,500 705-1,075 04,500 714-1,074 Keshod 02,000 695-1,044 02,000 700-1,052 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,770-1,125 0,762-1,145 0,765-0,875 0,759-0,897 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,650 1,100-1,400 1,100-1,380 Sesame (Black) 0,500 1,350-1,760 1,330-1,760 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,000 0,840-0,872 0,840-0,870 Rapeseeds 050 630-680 630-680 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,995 1,000 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,680 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 603 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 633 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,955 0,955 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 0,965 0,965 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,545-1,550 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,565-1,570 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,585-1,590 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,780 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Castor oil BSS 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed