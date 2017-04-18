Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 18 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,770-1,125 0,762-1,145 0,765-0,875 0,759-0,897 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,995 1,000 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,680 1,690 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 598 603 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 628 633 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,955 0,955 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 0,965 0,965 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,545-1,550 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,565-1,570 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,585-1,590 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,780 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Castor oil BSS 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,200-21,300 21,200-21,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.