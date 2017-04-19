Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 19 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,04,000-1,05,000 versus 1,04,000-1,05,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,750-1,110 10,500 0,765-1,125 Gondal 12,500 731-1,088 14,500 712-1,095 Jasdan 0,400 705-1,079 0,400 706-1,065 Jamnagar 03,000 708-1,140 03,500 715-1,137 Junagadh 03,500 722-1,067 04,500 705-1,075 Keshod 02,000 681-1,040 02,000 695-1,044 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,755-1,110 0,770-1,125 0,750-0,871 0,765-0,875 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,750 1,108-1,354 1,100-1,400 Sesame (Black) 0,450 1,350-1,740 1,350-1,760 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 0,800-0,877 0,840-0,872 Rapeseeds 050 625-680 630-680 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,995 0,995 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,680 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 598 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 628 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,965 0,955 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 0,975 0,965 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,780 1,780 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Castor oil BSS 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed