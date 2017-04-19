BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 19 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,04,000-1,05,000 versus 1,04,000-1,05,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,750-1,110 10,500 0,765-1,125 Gondal 12,500 731-1,088 14,500 712-1,095 Jasdan 0,400 705-1,079 0,400 706-1,065 Jamnagar 03,000 708-1,140 03,500 715-1,137 Junagadh 03,500 722-1,067 04,500 705-1,075 Keshod 02,000 681-1,040 02,000 695-1,044 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,755-1,110 0,770-1,125 0,750-0,871 0,765-0,875 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,750 1,108-1,354 1,100-1,400 Sesame (Black) 0,450 1,350-1,740 1,350-1,760 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,200 0,800-0,877 0,840-0,872 Rapeseeds 050 625-680 630-680 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,995 0,995 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,680 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 598 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 628 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,965 0,955 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 0,975 0,965 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,780 1,780 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Castor oil BSS 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)