Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 19 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped further due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 4. Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,755-1,110 0,770-1,125 0,750-0,871 0,765-0,875 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,995 0,995 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,680 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 598 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 620 628 1,005-1,010 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,960 0,955 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 0,970 0,965 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,565-1,570 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,585-1,590 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,780 1,780 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Castor oil BSS 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,200-21,300 21,200-21,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.