BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- April 21 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,99,000-1,00,000 versus 0,89,000-0,90,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,750-1,110 04,500 0,758-1,100 Gondal 11,000 725-1,088 12,000 735-1,071 Jasdan 0,400 709-1,046 0,400 700-1,060 Jamnagar 03,000 729-1,122 03,000 705-1,113 Junagadh 03,500 705-1,044 03,000 701-1,045 Keshod 02,000 675-1,023 02,000 670-1,032 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,755-1,110 0,760-1,100 0,750-0,880 0,758-0,878 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,550 1,150-1,345 1,150-1,370 Sesame (Black) 0,500 1,330-1,700 1,300-1,735 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,500 0,887-0,918 0,835-0,880 Rapeseeds 100 550-658 600-672 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,000 0,995 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,690 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 633 630 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,985 0,980 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 0,995 0,990 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,550-1,555 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,570-1,575 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,590-1,595 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,790 1,780 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665 Castor oil BSS 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
