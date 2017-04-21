Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 21 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Vanaspati Ghee prices dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,755-1,110 0,760-1,100 0,750-0,880 0,758-0,878 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,000 0,995 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,690 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 603 600 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 633 630 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,980 0,980 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 0,990 0,990 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,550-1,555 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,570-1,575 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,590-1,595 1,585-1,590 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,790 1,780 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,040-1,045 1,080-1,085 Castor oil commercial 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Castor oil BSS 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,200-21,300 21,200-21,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.