Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 29 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,675-0,988 07,000 0,665-1,051 Gondal 11,000 690-1,065 13,000 698-1,109 Jasdan 0,300 658-1,023 0,300 675-1,061 Jamnagar 02,500 700-1,059 03,000 706-1,123 Junagadh 03,500 677-1,042 03,000 685-1,065 Keshod 01,500 620-0,980 01,500 645-1,022 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,988 0,790-1,051 0,675-0,832 0,665-0,870 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,060 1,050-1,275 1,070-1,308 Sesame (Black) 0,740 1,050-1,539 1,100-1,560 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,750 0,675-0,872 0,731-0,872 Rapeseeds 230 500-660 550-640 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 640 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,940 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,950 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,465-1,470 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,505-1,510 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,905 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed