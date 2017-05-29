Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 29
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
3. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,740-0,988 0,790-1,051 0,675-0,832 0,665-0,870
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,910 0,930 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 605 610 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 635 640 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,940 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,950 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,460-1,465 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,480-1,485 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,500-1,505 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,930-0,935
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,400-18,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.