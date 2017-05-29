Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 29 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,740-0,988 0,790-1,051 0,675-0,832 0,665-0,870 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,910 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 605 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 635 640 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,940 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,950 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,460-1,465 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,480-1,485 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,500-1,505 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,930-0,935 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,400-18,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.