Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 30
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to supply pressure.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,675-1,070 05,500 0,675-0,988
Gondal 10,000 681-1,082 11,000 690-1,065
Jasdan 0,300 655-1,005 0,300 658-1,023
Jamnagar 02,000 708-1,090 02,500 700-1,059
Junagadh 03,000 675-1,010 03,500 677-1,042
Keshod 01,500 643-0,974 01,500 620-0,980
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,780-1,070 0,740-0,988 0,675-0,845 0,675-0,832
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,920 1,050-1,280 1,050-1,275
Sesame (Black) 0,620 1,060-1,532 1,050-1,539
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,350 0,700-0,848 0,675-0,872
Rapeseeds 110 560-632 500-660
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,900 0,910 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 605 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 635 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,925 0,940 1,480-1,485 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 0,935 0,950 1,500-1,505 1,520-1,525
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,445-1,450 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,465-1,470 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,905 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,590-1,595 1,610-1,615
Castor oil BSS 1,610-1,615 1,630-1,635
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed