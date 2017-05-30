Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 30 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,780-1,070 0,740-0,988 0,675-0,845 0,675-0,832 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,910 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 635 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,920 0,940 1,480-1,485 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 0,930 0,950 1,500-1,505 1,520-1,525 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,460-1,465 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,915-0,920 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,590-1,595 1,610-1,615 Castor oil BSS 1,610-1,615 1,630-1,635 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,200-18,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.