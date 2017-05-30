Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 30
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from
retail users.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure.
4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,780-1,070 0,740-0,988 0,675-0,845 0,675-0,832
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,900 0,910 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 602 605 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 632 635 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,920 0,940 1,480-1,485 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 0,930 0,950 1,500-1,505 1,520-1,525
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,460-1,465 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,915-0,920 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,590-1,595 1,610-1,615
Castor oil BSS 1,610-1,615 1,630-1,635
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,200-18,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.