Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 31
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,675-1,045 04,500 0,675-1,070
Gondal 10,000 660-1,066 10,000 681-1,082
Jasdan 0,400 650-0,989 0,300 655-1,005
Jamnagar 02,500 712-1,046 02,000 708-1,090
Junagadh 03,000 691-1,014 03,000 675-1,010
Keshod 01,500 640-0,970 01,500 643-0,974
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,760-1,045 0,780-1,070 0,675-0,846 0,675-0,845
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,200 1,030-1,270 1,050-1,280
Sesame (Black) 0,780 1,050-1,480 1,060-1,532
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,450 0,767-0,846 0,700-0,848
Rapeseeds 025 500-581 560-632
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,895 0,900 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 602 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 632 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,910 0,920 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 0,920 0,930 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,475-1,480 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,580-1,585 1,590-1,595
Castor oil BSS 1,600-1,605 1,610-1,615
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed