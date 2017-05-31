Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 31 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,675-1,045 04,500 0,675-1,070 Gondal 10,000 660-1,066 10,000 681-1,082 Jasdan 0,400 650-0,989 0,300 655-1,005 Jamnagar 02,500 712-1,046 02,000 708-1,090 Junagadh 03,000 691-1,014 03,000 675-1,010 Keshod 01,500 640-0,970 01,500 643-0,974 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,760-1,045 0,780-1,070 0,675-0,846 0,675-0,845 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,030-1,270 1,050-1,280 Sesame (Black) 0,780 1,050-1,480 1,060-1,532 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,767-0,846 0,700-0,848 Rapeseeds 025 500-581 560-632 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,895 0,900 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 632 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,910 0,920 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Castor oil BSS 0,920 0,930 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,475-1,480 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,580-1,585 1,590-1,595 Castor oil BSS 1,600-1,605 1,610-1,615 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed