Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 31
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,760-1,045 0,780-1,070 0,675-0,846 0,675-0,845
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,900 0,900 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 610 602 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 640 632 1,025-1,030 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,920 1,460-1,465 1,480-1,485
Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,930 1,480-1,485 1,500-1,505
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,590-1,595
Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,610-1,615
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,200-18,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.