Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 01
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,36,000-0,37,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,660-1,000 04,500 0,675-1,045
Gondal 11,500 668-1,045 10,000 660-1,066
Jasdan 0,500 671-1,002 0,400 650-0,989
Jamnagar 03,500 700-1,060 02,500 712-1,046
Junagadh 03,500 680-1,005 03,000 691-1,014
Keshod 01,500 640-0,966 01,500 640-0,970
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,725-1,000 0,760-1,045 0,660-0,857 0,675-0,846
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,200 1,090-1,320 1,030-1,270
Sesame (Black) 0,750 1,050-1,500 1,050-1,480
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,300 0,701-0,823 0,767-0,846
Rapeseeds 110 541-650 500-581
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,905 0,900 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 610 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 640 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,905 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465
Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,915 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,570-1,575
Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,590-1,595
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed