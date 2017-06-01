Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 01 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,36,000-0,37,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,660-1,000 04,500 0,675-1,045 Gondal 11,500 668-1,045 10,000 660-1,066 Jasdan 0,500 671-1,002 0,400 650-0,989 Jamnagar 03,500 700-1,060 02,500 712-1,046 Junagadh 03,500 680-1,005 03,000 691-1,014 Keshod 01,500 640-0,966 01,500 640-0,970 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,725-1,000 0,760-1,045 0,660-0,857 0,675-0,846 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,200 1,090-1,320 1,030-1,270 Sesame (Black) 0,750 1,050-1,500 1,050-1,480 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,300 0,701-0,823 0,767-0,846 Rapeseeds 110 541-650 500-581 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,905 0,900 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 640 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,905 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,915 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,590-1,595 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed