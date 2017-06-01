Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 01 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,725-1,000 0,760-1,045 0,660-0,857 0,675-0,846 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,905 0,900 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 640 640 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,905 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,915 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,910-0,915 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,590-1,595 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,200-18,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.