Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 02
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,36,000-0,37,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 05,000 0,660-1,000
Gondal 08,000 675-1,081 11,500 668-1,045
Jasdan 0,300 665-1,000 0,500 671-1,002
Jamnagar 02,500 688-1,070 03,500 700-1,060
Junagadh 04,000 675-1,029 03,500 680-1,005
Keshod 01,500 650-1,000 01,500 640-0,966
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,480 1,070-1,285 1,090-1,320
Sesame (Black) 0,715 1,250-1,501 1,050-1,500
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,150 0,779-0,818 0,701-0,823
Rapeseeds 065 550-651 541-650
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,910 0,905 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 607 610 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 640 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,895 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,905 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,490-1,495 1,485-1,490
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565
Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed