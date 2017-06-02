Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 02 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,36,000-0,37,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 05,000 0,660-1,000 Gondal 08,000 675-1,081 11,500 668-1,045 Jasdan 0,300 665-1,000 0,500 671-1,002 Jamnagar 02,500 688-1,070 03,500 700-1,060 Junagadh 04,000 675-1,029 03,500 680-1,005 Keshod 01,500 650-1,000 01,500 640-0,966 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,480 1,070-1,285 1,090-1,320 Sesame (Black) 0,715 1,250-1,501 1,050-1,500 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,779-0,818 0,701-0,823 Rapeseeds 065 550-651 541-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,910 0,905 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 607 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 640 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,895 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,905 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,490-1,495 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed