BRIEF-Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy rejects stock split proposal
* Says board of directors disapproved proposal for splitting of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 02 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,910 0,905 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 638 640 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,895 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,905 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,490-1,495 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,660 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,200-18,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.
* Says board of directors disapproved proposal for splitting of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 23 Nagpur, June 23 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on increased seasonal demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Reports about delay in monsoon in the regions and good recovery of pulses in nearly mandi also helped to activate stockists. About 870 of gram and 820 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources. FOO