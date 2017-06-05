Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 05
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Arrivals of groundnuts are low as most of the market yards of Saurashtra
remain closed on account of Bhim Ekadasi.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,08,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 05,000 0,660-1,000
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 08,000 675-1,081
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,300 665-1,000
Jamnagar 03,500 695-1,087 02,500 688-1,070
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 675-1,029
Keshod 02,000 664-1,034 01,500 650-1,000
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,070-1,285
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,501
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,779-0,818
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 550-651
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,900 0,910 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 604 608 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 638 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,915 0,905 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 0,925 0,915 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565
Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed