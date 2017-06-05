Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 05 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Arrivals of groundnuts are low as most of the market yards of Saurashtra remain closed on account of Bhim Ekadasi. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,08,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 05,000 0,660-1,000 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 08,000 675-1,081 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,300 665-1,000 Jamnagar 03,500 695-1,087 02,500 688-1,070 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 675-1,029 Keshod 02,000 664-1,034 01,500 650-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,070-1,285 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,501 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,779-0,818 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 550-651 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,910 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 604 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 638 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,915 0,905 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,925 0,915 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,660 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed