Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 05
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,900 0,910 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,560
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 603 608 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 633 638 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,910 0,905 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 0,920 0,915 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,650 1,660
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565
Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,200-18,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.