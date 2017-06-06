Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 06 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,08,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 05,000 0,660-1,000 Gondal 10,500 680-1,083 08,000 675-1,081 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,300 665-1,000 Jamnagar 04,000 712-1,090 03,500 695-1,087 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 675-1,029 Keshod 02,000 689-1,060 02,000 664-1,034 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,340 1,000-1,245 1,070-1,285 Sesame (Black) 0,200 0,750-1,330 1,250-1,501 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,779-0,818 Rapeseeds 110 560-612 550-651 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,900 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 603 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 633 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,915 0,910 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,925 0,920 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed