Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 06 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to supply pressure. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,890 0,900 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,540 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 606 603 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 636 633 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,910 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,920 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 18,200-18,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.