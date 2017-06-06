Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 06
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to supply pressure.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,890 0,900 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,540 1,550
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 606 603 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 636 633 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,910 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,920 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,650
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565
Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 18,200-18,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.