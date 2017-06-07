Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 07
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to supply pressure.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien prices improved due to thin supply.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 05,000 0,660-1,000
Gondal 11,000 671-1,070 10,500 680-1,083
Jasdan 0,400 660-0,985 0,300 665-1,000
Jamnagar 03,000 700-1,054 04,000 712-1,090
Junagadh 04,000 665-1,030 04,000 675-1,029
Keshod 02,000 680-1,041 02,000 689-1,060
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,650 1,005-1,261 1,000-1,245
Sesame (Black) 0,700 1,025-1,495 0,750-1,330
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,779-0,818
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 560-612
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,885 0,890 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,540
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 606 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 638 636 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,905 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,915 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,630 1,640
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,910-0,915
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565
Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed