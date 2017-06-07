Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 07 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to supply pressure. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien prices improved due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 05,000 0,660-1,000 Gondal 11,000 671-1,070 10,500 680-1,083 Jasdan 0,400 660-0,985 0,300 665-1,000 Jamnagar 03,000 700-1,054 04,000 712-1,090 Junagadh 04,000 665-1,030 04,000 675-1,029 Keshod 02,000 680-1,041 02,000 689-1,060 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,650 1,005-1,261 1,000-1,245 Sesame (Black) 0,700 1,025-1,495 0,750-1,330 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,779-0,818 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 560-612 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,885 0,890 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 606 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 638 636 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,905 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,915 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,630 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,915-0,920 0,910-0,915 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed