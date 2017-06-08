Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 08
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure.
* Palm olien prices moved down due to low retail demand.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,610-0,920 05,000 0,660-1,000
Gondal 10,500 655-1,035 11,000 671-1,070
Jasdan 0,200 643-0,950 0,400 660-0,985
Jamnagar 02,500 681-1,040 03,000 700-1,054
Junagadh 04,500 633-1,000 04,000 665-1,030
Keshod 02,000 650-0,972 02,000 680-1,041
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,670-0,920 0,725-1,000 0,610-0,838 0,660-0,857
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,960 1,010-1,258 1,005-1,261
Sesame (Black) 1,200 1,040-1,515 1,025-1,495
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,350 0,685-0,805 0,779-0,818
Rapeseeds 130 600-649 560-612
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,870 0,885 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 609 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 638 639 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,895 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,905 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,415-1,420 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,435-1,440 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,455-1,460 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,610 1,630
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,915-0,920
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565
Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed