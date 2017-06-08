Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 08 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Palm olien prices moved down due to low retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,610-0,920 05,000 0,660-1,000 Gondal 10,500 655-1,035 11,000 671-1,070 Jasdan 0,200 643-0,950 0,400 660-0,985 Jamnagar 02,500 681-1,040 03,000 700-1,054 Junagadh 04,500 633-1,000 04,000 665-1,030 Keshod 02,000 650-0,972 02,000 680-1,041 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,920 0,725-1,000 0,610-0,838 0,660-0,857 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,960 1,010-1,258 1,005-1,261 Sesame (Black) 1,200 1,040-1,515 1,025-1,495 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,685-0,805 0,779-0,818 Rapeseeds 130 600-649 560-612 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,870 0,885 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 609 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 638 639 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,895 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,905 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,415-1,420 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,435-1,440 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,455-1,460 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,610 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed