Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 08 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to supply pressure. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,670-0,920 0,725-1,000 0,610-0,838 0,660-0,857 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,875 0,885 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,510 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 609 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 638 639 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,895 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,905 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,415-1,420 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,435-1,440 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,455-1,460 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,610 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,905-0,910 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,580-1,585 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.