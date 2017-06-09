Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 09
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien prices moved down due to supply pressure.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,635-0,930 05,000 0,610-0,920
Gondal 10,000 650-1,009 10,500 655-1,035
Jasdan 0,200 645-0,933 0,200 643-0,950
Jamnagar 02,000 660-1,014 02,500 681-1,040
Junagadh 03,500 635-0,981 04,500 633-1,000
Keshod 02,000 623-0,965 02,000 650-0,972
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,710 1,005-1,255 1,010-1,258
Sesame (Black) 1,000 1,040-1,535 1,040-1,515
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,250 0,700-0,801 0,685-0,805
Rapeseeds 100 553-621 600-649
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,870 0,875 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,510
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 608 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 638 638 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,890 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,900 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,610 1,610
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555
Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed