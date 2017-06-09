Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,865 0,875 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,510
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 608 608 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 638 638 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,890 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,900 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,405-1,410 1,415-1,420
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,425-1,430 1,435-1,440
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,445-1,450 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,600 1,610
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555
Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.