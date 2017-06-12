UPDATE 2-Accenture trims revenue forecast amid US healthcare uncertainty
* 3rd-qtr revenue beats estimates (Adds details, shares, CEO and analyst comment)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 12 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,630-0,992 04,500 0,635-0,930 Gondal 09,000 665-1,004 10,000 650-1,009 Jasdan 0,200 633-0,960 0,200 645-0,933 Jamnagar 03,000 643-1,032 02,000 660-1,014 Junagadh 03,000 639-1,000 03,500 635-0,981 Keshod 02,000 630-0,981 02,000 623-0,965 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,800-0,992 0,730-0,930 0,630-0,838 0,635-0,828 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,570 1,015-1,245 1,005-1,255 Sesame (Black) 0,950 1,050-1,500 1,040-1,535 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,100 0,780-0,812 0,700-0,801 Rapeseeds 275 550-645 553-621 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,860 0,865 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,490 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 638 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,900 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,910 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,400-1,405 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,420-1,425 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,590 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 22 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,850 0,680-0,880 0,640-0,775 0,640-0,792