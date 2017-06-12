Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 12
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,800-0,992 0,730-0,930 0,630-0,838 0,635-0,828
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,865 0,865 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,500
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 605 608 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 635 638 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,900 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,910 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,600 1,600
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555
Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.