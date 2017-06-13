Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 13 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,660-0,970 02,500 0,630-0,992 Gondal 09,500 653-0,981 09,000 665-1,004 Jasdan 0,200 635-0,966 0,200 633-0,960 Jamnagar 04,000 640-1,049 03,000 643-1,032 Junagadh 03,000 626-1,006 03,000 639-1,000 Keshod 01,500 634-0,970 02,000 630-0,981 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,970 0,800-0,992 0,660-0,807 0,630-0,838 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,790 1,020-1,230 1,015-1,245 Sesame (Black) 0,850 1,070-1,500 1,050-1,500 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,200 0,780-0,827 0,780-0,812 Rapeseeds 300 540-650 550-645 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,870 0,865 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,500 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 605 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 638 635 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,900 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,910 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,410-1,415 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,600 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed