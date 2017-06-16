Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 16
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,05,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,09,000-0,10,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 03,500 0,712-0,845
Gondal 10,000 702-0,951 08,500 680-0,965
Jasdan 0,300 650-0,903 0,200 644-0,927
Jamnagar 03,000 669-1,023 04,000 647-1,064
Junagadh 03,500 651-0,974 02,500 635-0,982
Keshod 01,500 623-0,910 01,500 615-0,956
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,713-0,845 0,000-0,000 0,712-0,780
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 2,120 1,025-1,234 1,010-1,240
Sesame (Black) 1,070 1,140-1,585 1,080-1,515
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,100 0,790-0,830 0,780-0,827
Rapeseeds 130 550-674 545-645
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,905 0,900 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 611 611 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 641 641 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,905 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,915 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,630 1,630
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565
Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed