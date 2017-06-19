Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 19 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,625-0,910 03,500 0,712-0,845 Gondal 11,500 680-0,948 10,000 702-0,951 Jasdan 0,200 656-0,900 0,300 650-0,903 Jamnagar 02,500 665-1,039 03,000 669-1,023 Junagadh 03,000 655-0,960 03,500 651-0,974 Keshod 01,500 610-0,903 01,500 623-0,910 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,910 0,713-0,845 0,625-0,780 0,712-0,780 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,120 1,014-1,195 1,025-1,234 Sesame (Black) 2,200 1,080-1,540 1,140-1,585 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,200 0,780-0,840 0,790-0,830 Rapeseeds 060 550-638 550-674 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,885 0,905 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 611 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 638 641 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,900 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,910 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,430-1,435 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,450-1,455 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,470-1,475 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,610 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,895-0,900 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed