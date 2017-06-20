Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 15 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,713-0,845 0,000-0,000 0,712-0,780 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,885 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 611 608 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 641 638 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,905 0,902 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,915 0,912 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,440-1,445 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,460-1,465 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,630 1,620 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,200-18,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.