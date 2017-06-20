Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 16 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. 2. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,713-0,845 0,000-0,000 0,712-0,780 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,905 0,900 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 611 611 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 641 641 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,905 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,915 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,485-1,490 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,630 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,200-18,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.