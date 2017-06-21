Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 21 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to supply pressure. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,640-0,880 04,000 0,640-0,890 Gondal 09,500 660-0,909 10,500 666-0,925 Jasdan 0,300 615-0,865 0,200 623-0,900 Jamnagar 03,000 650-0,961 02,000 671-1,002 Junagadh 03,000 630-0,914 02,500 649-0,934 Keshod 01,500 607-0,880 01,500 600-0,879 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,880 0,670-0,890 0,640-0,792 0,640-0,793 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,150 1,011-1,205 1,022-1,190 Sesame (Black) 1,800 1,130-1,560 1,120-1,565 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,125 0,760-0,810 0,780-0,815 Rapeseeds 100 540-621 510-626 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,875 0,880 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,490 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 638 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,380 1,400 2,210-2,215 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,895 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,905 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,455-1,460 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,590 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,425-2,430 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed