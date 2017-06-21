Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 21 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. 4. Sesame oil moved down due to weak trend in seed prices. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-0,880 0,670-0,890 0,640-0,792 0,640-0,793 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,865 0,880 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,480 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 603 608 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 633 638 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,380 1,400 2,210-2,215 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,895 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,905 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,400-1,405 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,420-1,425 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,440-1,445 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,580 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,885-0,890 0,895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,425-2,430 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 18,200-18,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.