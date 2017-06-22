Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 22 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,850 0,680-0,880 0,640-0,775 0,640-0,792 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,860 0,865 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,470 1,480 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 598 603 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 628 633 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,380 1,380 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,885 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,895 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,395-1,400 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,570 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 Sesame oil 2,425-2,430 2,425-2,430 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,580-1,585 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.