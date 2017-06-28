Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 28
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,07,000-0,08,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,670-0,825 04,000 0,600-0,775
Gondal 07,500 638-0,824 10,000 622-0,828
Jasdan 0,300 600-0,790 0,400 604-0,800
Jamnagar 02,000 644-0,861 02,500 640-0,880
Junagadh 02,000 615-0,831 03,000 610-0,846
Keshod 01,500 600-0,802 01,500 600-0,811
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,672-0,825 0,650-0,775 0,670-0,820 0,600-0,760
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,855 1,060-1,234 1,050-1,220
Sesame (Black) 0,850 1,050-1,550 1,000-1,535
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,125 0,780-0,817 0,750-0,800
Rapeseeds 010 500-590 525-601
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,865 0,850 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 601 601 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 631 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,380 1,380 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215
Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,890 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445
Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,900 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,395-1,400 1,385-1,390
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,415-1,420 1,405-1,410
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,435-1,440 1,425-1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,885-0,890 0,880-0,885
Sesame oil 2,425-2,430 2,425-2,430
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555
Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,570-1,575
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed