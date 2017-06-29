FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 29, 2017
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
#Domestic News
June 29, 2017 / 8:06 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 29, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 29       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
    * Castor oil improved due to export demand.
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,000       0,665-0,818     02,000    0,670-0,825 
    Gondal      08,000         630-0,846     07,500      638-0,824 
    Jasdan       0,200         609-0,773      0,300      600-0,790 
    Jamnagar    00,000         000-0,000     02,000      644-0,861 
    Junagadh    00,000         000-0,000     02,000      615-0,831
    Keshod      01,500         600-0,800     01,500      600-0,802 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,670-0,818 0,672-0,825    0,665-0,810    0,670-0,820 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,575              1,050-1,245       1,060-1,234 
    Sesame (Black)      0,565              1,050-1,527       1,050-1,550
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,125              0,780-0,831       0,780-0,817
    Rapeseeds             030                480-590           500-590
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,875       0,870      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,470       1,460
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  601         601        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    631         631     1,020-1,025  1,020-1,025 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,380       1,380    2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 
    Castor oil commercial   0,915       0,905    1,460-1,465 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS          0,925       0,915    1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,405-1,410       1,400-1,405    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,425-1,430       1,420-1,425
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,445-1,450       1,440-1,445 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,570             1,560
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,090-1,095       1,090-1,095 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,885-0,890       0,885-0,890
    Sesame oil                        2,425-2,430       2,425-2,430
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,570-1,575       1,560-1,565
    Castor oil BSS                    1,590-1,595       1,580-1,585

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
