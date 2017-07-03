Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUL 03, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 03 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to short supply. * Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. * Arrivals of groundnuts and castor seeds were not recorded as all market yards are closed on account of strike at market yards against Goods and Service Tax. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,00,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,00,000-0,00,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 04,000 0,665-0,818 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 08,000 630-0,846 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 609-0,773 Jamnagar 00,000 000-0,000 02,000 644-0,861 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,000 615-0,831 Keshod 00,000 000-0,000 01,500 600-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,670-0,818 0,000-0,000 0,665-0,810 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,050-1,245 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,050-1,527 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,780-0,831 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 480-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,895 0,890 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,470 1,470 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 616 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 640 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,380 1,380 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 Castor oil commercial 0,915 0,920 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,925 0,930 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,420-1,425 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,440-1,445 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,460-1,465 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,895-0,900 0,890-0,895 Sesame oil 2,425-2,430 2,425-2,430 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed