21 hours ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUL 18, 2017
July 18, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 21 hours ago

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 18       
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. 
    * Sesame oil improved due to firm trend in sesame prices.
    
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,06,000-0,07,000 versus 0,03,000-0,04,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      01,400       0,603-0,797     01,200    0,570-0,773 
    Gondal      03,500         630-0,843     05,000      649-0,854 
    Jasdan       0,200         608-0,740      0,300      600-0,750 
    Jamnagar    00,000         631-0,838     02,000      644-0,861 
    Junagadh    02,000         619-0,805     02,500      610-0,806
    Keshod      01,000         622-0,760     01,000      600-0,763 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,612-0,797 0,600-0,773    0,603-0,754    0,570-0,750 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,640              1,230-1,319       1,214-1,350 
    Sesame (Black)      1,120              1,190-1,560       1,170-1,521
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,032              0,725-0,860       0,700-0,851
    Rapeseeds             010                590-635           610-617
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,875       0,880      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,450       1,450
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  637         637        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    667         667     1,065-1,070  1,065-1,070 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,380    2,240-2,245 2,210-2,215 
    Castor oil commercial   0,945       0,945    1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
    Castor oil BSS          0,955       0,955    1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,400-1,405       1,405-1,410    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,420-1,425       1,425-1,430
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,440-1,445       1,445-1,450 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,550             1,550
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,125-1,130       1,125-1,130 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,880-0,885       0,890-0,895
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,425-2,430
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,150-2,155       2,150-2,155
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,580-1,585       1,580-1,585
    Castor oil BSS                    1,600-1,600       1,600-1,605

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

