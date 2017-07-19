FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 8:37 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUL 19, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 19       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
    * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.          
    
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,15,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,06,000-0,07,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      10,000       0,678-0,808     01,400    0,603-0,797 
    Gondal      11,000         664-0,842     03,500      630-0,843 
    Jasdan       0,200         615-0,760      0,200      608-0,740 
    Jamnagar    02,500         670-0,861     02,000      644-0,861 
    Junagadh    02,500         638-0,833     02,000      619-0,805
    Keshod      01,000         620-0,790     01,000      622-0,760 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,694-0,808 0,612-0,797    0,678-0,776    0,603-0,754 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,510              1,190-1,304       1,230-1,319 
    Sesame (Black)      1,050              1,150-1,545       1,190-1,560
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,110              0,700-0,861       0,725-0,860
    Rapeseeds             070                545-695           590-635
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,875       0,875      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,450       1,450
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  633         637        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    663         667     1,060-1,065  1,065-1,070 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,940       0,945    1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
    Castor oil BSS          0,950       0,955    1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,400-1,405       1,400-1,405    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,420-1,425       1,420-1,425
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,440-1,445       1,440-1,445 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,550             1,550
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,120-1,125       1,125-1,130 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,875-0,880       0,885-0,890
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,150-2,155       2,150-2,155
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,580-1,585       1,580-1,585
    Castor oil BSS                    1,600-1,600       1,600-1,605

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

