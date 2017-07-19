Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUL 19, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 19 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,06,000-0,07,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,678-0,808 01,400 0,603-0,797 Gondal 11,000 664-0,842 03,500 630-0,843 Jasdan 0,200 615-0,760 0,200 608-0,740 Jamnagar 02,500 670-0,861 02,000 644-0,861 Junagadh 02,500 638-0,833 02,000 619-0,805 Keshod 01,000 620-0,790 01,000 622-0,760 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,694-0,808 0,612-0,797 0,678-0,776 0,603-0,754 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,510 1,190-1,304 1,230-1,319 Sesame (Black) 1,050 1,150-1,545 1,190-1,560 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,110 0,700-0,861 0,725-0,860 Rapeseeds 070 545-695 590-635 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,875 0,875 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 633 637 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 663 667 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,945 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,955 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,875-0,880 0,885-0,890 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Castor oil BSS 1,600-1,600 1,600-1,605 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed