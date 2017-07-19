FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 19, 2017.
#Domestic News
July 19, 2017 / 1:43 PM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 19, 2017.

4 Min Read

   Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 19     
    1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.   
    3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure.
    4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,694-0,808  0,612-0,797 0,678-0,776 0,603-0,754       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,875     0,875     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,450     1,450
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        634       637        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           664       667   1,060-1,065  1,065-1,070
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,400     1,400   2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
    Castor oil commercial          0,935     0,945   1,450-1,455 1,470-1,475
    Castor oil BSS                 0,945     0,955   1,470-1,475 1,490-1,495
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,400-1,405        1,400-1,405 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,420-1,425        1,420-1,425        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,440-1,445        1,440-1,445        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,550             1,550             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,115-1,120        1,120-1,125       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,110-1,115        1,110-1,115        
    Palm olein                       0,875-0,880        0,885-0,890       
    Sesame oil                       2,445-2,450        2,445-2,450        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,100-2,105        2,100-2,105       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,560-1,565        1,580-1,585        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,580-1,585        1,600-1,605         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,200-18,300       18,200-18,300
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

