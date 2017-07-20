FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUL 20, 2017
#Domestic News
July 20, 2017 / 9:04 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUL 20, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 20       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand.
    * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.       
    
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      08,000       0,650-0,810     10,000    0,678-0,808 
    Gondal      08,500         660-0,849     11,000      664-0,842 
    Jasdan       0,200         610-0,778      0,200      615-0,760 
    Jamnagar    02,000         665-0,870     02,500      670-0,861 
    Junagadh    01,500         620-0,810     02,500      638-0,833
    Keshod      01,000         610-0,782     01,000      620-0,790 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,668-0,810 0,694-0,808    0,650-0,770    0,678-0,776 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,960              1,100-1,280       1,190-1,304 
    Sesame (Black)      0,800              1,200-1,570       1,150-1,545
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,135              0,715-0,848       0,700-0,861
    Rapeseeds             000                000-000           545-695
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,875       0,875      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,450       1,450
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  632         634        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    662         664     1,055-1,060  1,060-1,065 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,930       0,935    1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS          0,940       0,945    1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,400-1,405       1,400-1,405    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,420-1,425       1,420-1,425
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,440-1,445       1,440-1,445 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,550             1,550
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,115-1,120       1,120-1,125 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,875-0,880       0,875-0,880
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,150-2,155       2,150-2,155
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,560-1,565
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,580-1,585

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

