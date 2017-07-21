FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUL 21, 2017
#Domestic News
July 21, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 21

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 21       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure.
    * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.       
    
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,000       0,620-0,780     08,000    0,650-0,810 
    Gondal      07,500         634-0,826     08,500      660-0,849 
    Jasdan       0,200         600-0,775      0,200      610-0,778 
    Jamnagar    01,500         650-0,881     02,000      665-0,870 
    Junagadh    01,000         604-0,803     01,500      620-0,810
    Keshod      01,000         600-0,758     01,000      610-0,782 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,630-0,780 0,668-0,810    0,620-0,710    0,650-0,770 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,230              1,185-1,310       1,100-1,280 
    Sesame (Black)      1,050              1,190-1,561       1,200-1,570
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,260              0,705-0,846       0,715-0,848
    Rapeseeds             098                622-684           545-695
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,855       0,870      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,430       1,440
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  634         634        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    664         664     1,060-1,065  1,060-1,065 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,930       0,930    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,940       0,940    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,385-1,390       1,395-1,400    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,405-1,410       1,415-1,420
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,425-1,430       1,435-1,440 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,530             1,540
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,870-0,875       0,875-0,880
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,150-2,155       2,150-2,155
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

