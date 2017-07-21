Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 21, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 21 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to supply pressure. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin dupply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,630-0,780 0,694-0,808 0,620-0,710 0,678-0,776 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,855 0,870 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 637 634 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 667 664 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,930 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,940 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,380-1,385 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,400-1,405 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,420-1,425 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,530 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,870-0,875 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,200-18,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.