Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- July 24, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 24, 2017 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to short supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,01,000-0,02,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 05,000 0,620-0,780 Gondal 04,500 631-0,810 07,500 634-0,826 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 600-0,775 Jamnagar 02,500 622-0,865 01,500 650-0,881 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 01,000 604-0,803 Keshod 01,000 587-0,760 01,000 600-0,758 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,630-0,780 0,000-0,000 0,620-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,580 1,175-1,315 1,185-1,310 Sesame (Black) 0,950 1,270-1,609 1,190-1,561 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,705-0,846 Rapeseeds 200 599-648 622-684 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,855 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 639 637 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 669 667 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,920 0,930 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,930 0,940 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,375-1,380 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,395-1,400 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,870-0,875 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed