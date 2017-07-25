FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- July 25, 2017
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
East Europe goes up in the world
Economy
East Europe goes up in the world
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
Thailand
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 25, 2017 / 8:38 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- July 25, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 25       
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to supply pressure.
    * Palm olien improved due to retail demand.
    
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,01,000-0,02,000 versus 0,01,000-0,02,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      03,000       0,595-0,775     05,000    0,620-0,780 
    Gondal      00,000         000-0,000     04,500      631-0,810 
    Jasdan       0,200         590-0,773      0,200      600-0,775 
    Jamnagar    02,000         610-0,832     01,500      622-0,865 
    Junagadh    02,000         589-0,781     01,000      604-0,803
    Keshod      01,000         585-0,747     01,000      587-0,760 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,600-0,775 0,630-0,780    0,595-0,758    0,620-0,710 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,210              1,145-1,292       1,175-1,315 
    Sesame (Black)      1,150              1,186-1,643       1,270-1,609
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,240              0,700-0,824       0,705-0,846
    Rapeseeds             025                560-615           599-648
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,845       0,850      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,420       1,420
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  637         637        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    667         667     1,065-1,070  1,065-1,070 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,925       0,923    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,935       0,933    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,370-1,375       1,375-1,380    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,390-1,395       1,395-1,400
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,410-1,415       1,415-1,420 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,520             1,520
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,125-1,130       1,125-1,130 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,875-0,880       0,865-0,870
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,150-2,155       2,150-2,155
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.