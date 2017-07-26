Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- July 26, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 26 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to short supply. * Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,01,000-0,02,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,650-0,772 03,000 0,595-0,775 Gondal 03,500 632-0,797 04,500 631-0,810 Jasdan 0,200 574-0,765 0,200 590-0,773 Jamnagar 01,000 600-0,806 02,000 610-0,832 Junagadh 01,500 570-0,760 02,000 589-0,781 Keshod 01,000 560-0,745 01,000 585-0,747 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,655-0,772 0,600-0,775 0,650-0,765 0,595-0,758 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,180 1,200-1,331 1,145-1,292 Sesame (Black) 1,350 1,171-1,652 1,186-1,643 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,220 0,750-0,831 0,700-0,824 Rapeseeds 007 550-660 560-615 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,850 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 640 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 672 670 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,925 0,925 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,935 0,935 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed