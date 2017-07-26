FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Domestic News
July 26, 2017 / 8:40 AM / in a day

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- July 26, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 26       
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to short supply.
    * Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand.
    
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,01,000-0,02,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      02,000       0,650-0,772     03,000    0,595-0,775 
    Gondal      03,500         632-0,797     04,500      631-0,810 
    Jasdan       0,200         574-0,765      0,200      590-0,773 
    Jamnagar    01,000         600-0,806     02,000      610-0,832 
    Junagadh    01,500         570-0,760     02,000      589-0,781
    Keshod      01,000         560-0,745     01,000      585-0,747 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,655-0,772 0,600-0,775    0,650-0,765    0,595-0,758 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,180              1,200-1,331       1,145-1,292 
    Sesame (Black)      1,350              1,171-1,652       1,186-1,643
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,220              0,750-0,831       0,700-0,824
    Rapeseeds             007                550-660           560-615
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,850       0,850      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,420       1,420
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  642         640        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    672         670     1,075-1,080  1,070-1,075 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,925       0,925    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,935       0,935    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,375-1,380       1,375-1,380    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,395-1,400       1,395-1,400
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,415-1,420       1,415-1,420 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,520             1,520
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,135-1,140       1,130-1,135 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,100-1,105       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,875-0,880       0,875-0,880
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,150-2,155       2,150-2,155
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

